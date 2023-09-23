The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Texas Tech is putting up 34.7 points per game on offense this year (45th in the FBS), and is surrendering 25.3 points per game (81st) on defense. West Virginia is compiling 379.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (77th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 307.7 total yards per game (44th-ranked).

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

West Virginia Texas Tech 379.3 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.3 (60th) 307.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (84th) 200.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.7 (65th) 179 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.7 (39th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has recored 402 passing yards, or 134 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 35 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

CJ Donaldson is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 239 yards, or 79.7 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jahiem White has been given 12 carries and totaled 110 yards with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has registered six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 187 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has racked up 107 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Devin Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven catches for 105 yards.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough leads Texas Tech with 743 yards (247.7 ypg) on 65-of-107 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 137 rushing yards on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 36 times for 263 yards (87.7 per game), scoring one time.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has put together a 124-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 12 targets.

Myles Price has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 118 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

