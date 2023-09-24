Right now the Cincinnati Bengals are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Bengals posted a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last season.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson totaled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +4000 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1200 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +100000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +600 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +75000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1200 12 November 26 Steelers - +4000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +4000

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.