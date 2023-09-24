Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Browns vs. Titans Game – Week 3
The Cleveland Browns (1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Browns vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Cleveland 20 - Tennessee 19
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 61.8%.
- The Browns were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They went 3-4 in those games.
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, Cleveland had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- Last season, the Titans were the underdog nine times and won three of those games.
- Last season, Tennessee won two of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)
- The Browns' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.
- Cleveland won twice ATS (2-3) as at least a 3-point favorites.
- Against the spread, the Titans were 9-7-1 last season.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or greater, Tennessee went 4-2-1 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- These two teams averaged a combined 38.7 points per game a season ago, 0.7 more points than the total of 38 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.5 more points per game last season (43.5) than this game's total of 38 points.
- Last season, eight of the Browns' games hit the over.
- In Titans games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.
Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|194.5
|2
|33.5
|1
Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|222.0
|1
|8.5
|1
