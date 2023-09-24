The Cleveland Browns (1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Browns vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Browns vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cleveland 20 - Tennessee 19

Cleveland 20 - Tennessee 19 Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Browns were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They went 3-4 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, Cleveland had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Last season, the Titans were the underdog nine times and won three of those games.

Last season, Tennessee won two of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Browns or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)



Tennessee (+3) The Browns' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.

Cleveland won twice ATS (2-3) as at least a 3-point favorites.

Against the spread, the Titans were 9-7-1 last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or greater, Tennessee went 4-2-1 last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Browns vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) These two teams averaged a combined 38.7 points per game a season ago, 0.7 more points than the total of 38 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.5 more points per game last season (43.5) than this game's total of 38 points.

Last season, eight of the Browns' games hit the over.

In Titans games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 194.5 2 33.5 1

Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 222.0 1 8.5 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.