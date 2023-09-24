Donovan Peoples-Jones will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Peoples-Jones has 19 yards on two catches. He has been targeted six times, and posts 9.5 yards receiving per game.

Peoples-Jones vs. the Titans

Peoples-Jones vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The Titans allow 281.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is 14th in the league by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Donovan Peoples-Jones Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Peoples-Jones Receiving Insights

After two attempts, Peoples-Jones will be aiming to go over a receiving yards prop bet for the first time this year.

Peoples-Jones has 8.7% of his team's target share (six targets on 69 passing attempts).

He averages 3.2 yards per target this season (19 yards on six targets).

Peoples-Jones does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Peoples-Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

