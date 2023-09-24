Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.

The Reds will call on Brandon Williamson (4-5) versus the Pirates and Quinn Priester (3-2).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have won 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 737 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

