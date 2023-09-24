The Cincinnati Reds hope to break their four-game losing run versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81), on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-5) against the Pirates and Quinn Priester (3-2).

Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.47 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 8.61 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.47 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 21 games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 21 starts this season.

Williamson has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brandon Williamson vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.393) and 156 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 2-for-19 with an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with an 8.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 8.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.

Priester has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Priester will try to pick up his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

