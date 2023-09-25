The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the 10th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six Bengals games went over the point total.

On offense, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Bengals collected six wins at home last season and six on the road.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

Mixon also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2200 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2200

