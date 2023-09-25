Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the 10th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2500.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, six Bengals games went over the point total.
- On offense, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Bengals collected six wins at home last season and six on the road.
- Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- Mixon also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs.
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1400
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+2200
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.