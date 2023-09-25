Will Ja'Marr Chase hit paydirt when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams come together in Week 3 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Chase has reeled in 10 passes on 17 targets for 70 yards, averaging 35 yards per game.

Chase does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0

