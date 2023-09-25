Joe Burrow will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 304 passing yards (152 per game). Burrow has also posted a 56.9% completion rate while throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Burrow has rushed two times for four yards, averaging 2 yards per game.

Burrow vs. the Rams

Burrow vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 263 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 263 PASS YPG / PASS TD Los Angeles hasn't let an opposing quarterback total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Rams have given up one player to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Los Angeles in 2023.

Burrow will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 150.5 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Rams have given up one passing TD to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-143)

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow has not surpassed his passing yards prop total this year in two games.

The Bengals have passed 67.6% of the time and run 32.4% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

With 72 attempts for 304 passing yards, Burrow is 33rd in NFL play with 4.2 yards per attempt.

Burrow has completed at least one touchdown pass once this season, with multiple TDs in that game, out of two games played.

He has two total touchdowns this season (100.0% of his team's two offensive TDs).

Burrow accounts for 72.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 13 of his total 72 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Burrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-41 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 14-for-31 / 82 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

