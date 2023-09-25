Will Joe Burrow Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Joe Burrow's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Burrow has thrown for 304 yards (152.0 per game) and two touchdowns, with one pick. He has connected on 56.9% of his passes (41-for-72), and has two carries for four yards.
Joe Burrow Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Calf
Bengals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Burrow 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|41
|72
|56.9%
|304
|2
|1
|4.2
|2
|4
|0
Burrow Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
