Joe Mixon has a decent matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Rams have allowed 122 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

On the ground, Mixon has recorded a team-best 115 rushing yards on 26 carries (57.5 ypg). As a receiver, Mixon has added seven catches for 53 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mixon and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mixon vs. the Rams

Mixon vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 72 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 72 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Rams have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed three opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

The Rams yield 122 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Rams have the No. 19 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up three this season (1.5 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Rams on Fubo!

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mixon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in two opportunities this season.

The Bengals pass on 67.6% of their plays and run on 32.4%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 26 of his team's 35 total rushing attempts this season (74.3%).

In two games this season, Mixon has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has five red zone rushing carries (100.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.