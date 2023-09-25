When Trenton Irwin hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Irwin also chipped in with 15 catches for 231 yards and four TDs last season on 23 targets. He averaged 25.7 yards per game.

Irwin had a receiving touchdown in three of nine games last year (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

Trenton Irwin Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Panthers 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 4 3 42 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 1 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Browns 2 2 58 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 45 2 Week 18 Ravens 2 1 12 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 13 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 6 0

