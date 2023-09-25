The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play in a Week 3 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Boyd's stat line shows eight catches for 62 yards. He posts 31 yards per game, having been targeted 11 times.

Having played two games this season, Boyd has not tallied a TD reception.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0

