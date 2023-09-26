On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .259 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Fraley has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 108), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42 games this year (38.9%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season (28.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 47
.257 AVG .262
.325 OBP .365
.471 SLG .421
22 XBH 11
9 HR 6
33 RBI 32
41/14 K/BB 30/23
8 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 165 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Giolito (8-14) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.70), 34th in WHIP (1.267), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
