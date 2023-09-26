Jake Fraley vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .259 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 108), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (38.9%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (28.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.262
|.325
|OBP
|.365
|.471
|SLG
|.421
|22
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|30/23
|8
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 165 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Giolito (8-14) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.70), 34th in WHIP (1.267), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
