Luke Maile vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .231 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- In 44.8% of his games this season (30 of 67), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has an RBI in 12 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (23.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.226
|AVG
|.237
|.294
|OBP
|.326
|.301
|SLG
|.474
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|15
|28/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 165 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 32nd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 39th, 1.267 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
