Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 10:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 45 walks and 101 RBI (179 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .283/.341/.494 slash line so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 136 hits with 34 doubles, 17 home runs, 89 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.377/.430 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 156 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 78 walks and 110 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .281/.367/.514 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Royals Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 90 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .259/.362/.434 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.