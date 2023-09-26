Reds vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) and Cincinnati Reds (80-77) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on September 26.
The Guardians will call on Lucas Giolito (8-14) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have come away with 52 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won 52 of 109 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (741 total, 4.7 per game).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Fernando Cruz vs Kenta Maeda
|September 20
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
|September 22
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Andre Jackson
|September 23
|Pirates
|L 13-12
|Connor Phillips vs Bailey Falter
|September 24
|Pirates
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Quinn Priester
|September 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Lucas Giolito
|September 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Shane Bieber
|September 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Adam Wainwright
|September 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Rom
|October 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Zack Thompson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.