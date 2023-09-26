Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) and Cincinnati Reds (80-77) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on September 26.

The Guardians will call on Lucas Giolito (8-14) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have come away with 52 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won 52 of 109 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (741 total, 4.7 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

