Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Progressive Field.

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 184 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 741 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (4-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.

Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Zack Thompson

