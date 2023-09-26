When the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) square off against the Cincinnati Reds (80-77) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 195).

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Reds have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.70 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.24 ERA)

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 7.5

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 37 (52.1%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 41-39 (winning 51.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 2-4 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Reds have come away with 52 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 52 times in 109 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.