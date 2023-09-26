On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
  • In 80 of 132 games this year (60.6%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
  • Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.3%).
  • In 35.6% of his games this year (47 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 65
.252 AVG .244
.337 OBP .310
.399 SLG .359
16 XBH 17
8 HR 4
27 RBI 26
60/27 K/BB 73/20
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Giolito (8-14) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 39th, 1.267 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.