The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (49 of 100), with multiple hits 15 times (15.0%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (18.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.0%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .234 AVG .294 .340 OBP .373 .500 SLG .490 17 XBH 16 8 HR 3 17 RBI 13 54/20 K/BB 46/18 8 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings