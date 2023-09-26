Will Benson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 38 walks.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (49 of 100), with multiple hits 15 times (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (18.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.0%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.234
|AVG
|.294
|.340
|OBP
|.373
|.500
|SLG
|.490
|17
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|54/20
|K/BB
|46/18
|8
|SB
|7
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 165 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 32nd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 39th, 1.267 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
