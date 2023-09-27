The Cleveland Browns have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 10th-ranked in the league as of September 27.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.

Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it ranked 14th on defense with 331.2 yards allowed per game.

The Browns posted a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 away last year.

As the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. When favored, the Browns went 3-4.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Kareem Hunt rushed for 468 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett recorded 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +550 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +3500 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +40000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

