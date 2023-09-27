Luke Maile vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luke Maile (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Guardians.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .243 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Maile has gotten at least one hit in 45.6% of his games this season (31 of 68), with at least two hits nine times (13.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.1% of his games this season, Maile has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.263
|.294
|OBP
|.344
|.301
|SLG
|.525
|3
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|28/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.