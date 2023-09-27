The Cleveland Guardians (74-84) and the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) will square off on Wednesday, September 27 at Progressive Field, with Shane Bieber getting the ball for the Guardians and Andrew Abbott toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+105). The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to bet on the Reds and Guardians game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 72 games, or 51.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 28-29 (49.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 53 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 39-45 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Will Benson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Luke Maile 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.