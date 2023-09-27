The Cleveland Guardians hope to end their three-game losing run against the Cincinnati Reds (81-77), on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-5) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-5) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.

Abbott heads into the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Abbott will try to record his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 outings this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Guardians

He will face off against a Guardians team that is batting .249 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .380 (28th in the league) with 121 total home runs (30th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Abbott has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-6) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.