Currently the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (eighth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).

The Bengals were +1100 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +1800, which is the 13th-smallest change in the entire league.

The Bengals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.3%.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Bengals' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bengals rank third-worst in total offense (244.3 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 21st with 352.3 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 15.3 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).

Bengals Impact Players

In three games, Joe Mixon has run for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Mixon has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 58 yards.

In three games, Joe Burrow has thrown for 563 yards (187.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 55.4%.

Tee Higgins has 10 receptions for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games, Ja'Marr Chase has 22 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero scores.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Bengals' Daxton Hill has totaled 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in his three games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1600 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.