Discover the Best Week 4 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Week 4 NFL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.
One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's matchups, and they are featured in this article.
Lions at Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jordan Love Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Jared Goff Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Falcons at Jaguars
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on October 1
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Trevor Lawrence Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Bijan Robinson Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 25.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Rams at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Steelers at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bengals at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Commanders at Eagles
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Vikings at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Adam Thielen Props: 51.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Kirk Cousins Props: 274.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Broncos at Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Justin Fields Props: 185.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 58.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Russell Wilson Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Buccaneers at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Dolphins at Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Josh Allen Props: 270.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 32.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Raheem Mostert Props: 52.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Ravens at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Raiders at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Patriots at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Cardinals at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Chiefs at Jets
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 1
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Seahawks at Giants
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 2
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
