Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023

8:15 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have put together a 21-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.8% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games).

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Cincinnati has played in 158 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-79-2).

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-43 43-35 27-34 53-44 57-54 23-24

