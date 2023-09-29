Jake Woodford takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in MLB play with 189 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Reds have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (755 total).

The Reds are 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.79 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.414).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Williamson has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Williamson has 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 outings this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians W 11-7 Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Brandon Williamson Jake Woodford 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas

