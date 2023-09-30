On Saturday, Jonathan India (.408 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .244.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 66.9% of his games this season (79 of 118), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.1% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .272 AVG .219 .377 OBP .300 .441 SLG .380 22 XBH 18 7 HR 10 29 RBI 32 47/30 K/BB 61/21 8 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings