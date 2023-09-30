The Marshall Thundering Herd are expected to win their game versus the Old Dominion Monarchs at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+14.5) Over (47.5) Marshall 31, Old Dominion 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Marshall vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Thundering Herd have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Thundering Herd haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

Marshall games this season have posted an average total of 43.5, which is 4.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The Monarchs have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

Old Dominion is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Out of theMonarchs' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for Old Dominion games this year is 6.0 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thundering Herd vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 25.3 15.7 22.5 17.0 31.0 13.0 Old Dominion 22.3 25.8 24.0 22.3 17.0 36.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.