The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) host a Sun Belt showdown against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marshall has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by allowing just 15.7 points per game. The offense ranks 88th (25.3 points per game). Old Dominion ranks 107th with 332.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 74th with 371.3 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Marshall Old Dominion 395 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.5 (108th) 304.3 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (70th) 163.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107 (116th) 231.7 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (83rd) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 612 yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards (20 ypg) on 28 carries.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 396 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Cade Conley's 149 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 14 receptions.

Charles Montgomery has hauled in seven receptions totaling 97 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring one touchdown.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson leads Old Dominion with 644 yards on 42-of-81 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 208 yards on 42 carries so far this year.

Devin Roche has run for 158 yards across 20 carries.

Kelby Williams has collected 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 260 (65 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Javon Harvey has racked up 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Reymello Murphy's seven receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marshall or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.