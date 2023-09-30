The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Old Dominion is a 14.5-point underdog. The point total is 47.5.

On defense, Marshall has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by surrendering only 15.7 points per game. The offense ranks 87th (25.3 points per game). Old Dominion is posting 22.3 points per game on offense this season (97th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 25.8 points per game (77th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Marshall vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -14.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Marshall vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Marshall has combined with its opponent to go over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Marshall has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Marshall has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

The Thundering Herd have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Marshall to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall so far this season. He has 612 passing yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 60 yards (20 ypg) on 28 carries.

Rasheen Ali has 396 rushing yards on 63 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Cade Conley's leads his squad with 149 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 16 targets).

Charles Montgomery has put together a 97-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on 11 targets.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws and scoring one touchdown.

Sam Burton has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and 11 tackles.

Marshall's leading tackler, Eli Neal, has 17 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Micah Abraham leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording four tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.