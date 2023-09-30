The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Defensively, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by giving up just 5.8 points per game. The offense ranks 54th (31.8 points per game). In terms of points scored Nebraska ranks 101st in the FBS (21.8 points per game), and it is 33rd on defense (18.5 points allowed per contest).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Michigan vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Michigan Nebraska 405.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.3 (97th) 231.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (24th) 167.8 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.8 (5th) 237.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (127th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 915 yards (228.8 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 79.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 351 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has racked up 109 yards on 33 attempts. He's grabbed 11 passes for 100 yards (25 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's team-high 268 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 21 targets) with six touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 14 grabs for 168 yards, an average of 42 yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 278 yards (69.5 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 272 yards (68 ypg) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has piled up 208 yards (on 38 carries) with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has racked up 132 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Alex Bullock has caught five passes and compiled 103 receiving yards (25.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II's seven receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 84 yards (21 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.