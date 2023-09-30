Nick Senzel -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this season (52 of 95), with more than one hit 17 times (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has driven home a run in 31 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (41.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .224 AVG .261 .268 OBP .340 .355 SLG .444 10 XBH 12 5 HR 7 20 RBI 21 40/9 K/BB 30/17 4 SB 2

