The Cincinnati Reds versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Paul Goldschmidt.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in baseball with 195 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .419 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (774 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.77 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.410).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds are sending Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Phillips will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians W 11-7 Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals W 19-2 Away Brandon Williamson Jake Woodford 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas

