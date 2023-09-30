On Saturday, September 30, Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (82-78) visit Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Reds (-135). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 22, or 55%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 10-8 (55.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Reds have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 42.3%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 19-25 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Tyler Stephenson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.