The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 155 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 65 games this season (41.9%), including eight multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 77 .277 AVG .264 .365 OBP .347 .440 SLG .485 25 XBH 37 10 HR 13 39 RBI 47 60/34 K/BB 78/34 10 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings