Spencer Steer vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 155 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this season (41.9%), including eight multi-run games (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.365
|OBP
|.347
|.440
|SLG
|.485
|25
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|47
|60/34
|K/BB
|78/34
|10
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Rom gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 7.98 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .336 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.