Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

In 60.9% of his 133 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13 games this year (9.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 41 games this season (30.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .252 AVG .243 .337 OBP .308 .399 SLG .368 16 XBH 18 8 HR 5 27 RBI 28 60/27 K/BB 74/20 0 SB 0

