Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 5 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from West Virginia. Among those contests is the West Virginia Mountaineers playing the TCU Horned Frogs.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Marshall (-14.5)
West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: TCU (-14)
