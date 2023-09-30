When the TCU Horned Frogs play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Horned Frogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

West Virginia vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+14) Under (51.5) TCU 29, West Virginia 21

Week 5 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

West Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 14 points or more this season (0-1).

The Mountaineers have hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

West Virginia games this season have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 1.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have an 85.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread this season.

TCU has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

One of the Horned Frogs' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 12 fewer than the average total in this season's TCU contests.

Mountaineers vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.3 20.3 39 22.7 36 13 West Virginia 27 18.5 31 12 15 38

