Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 243 yards on 17 receptions (14.3 per catch) and one TD.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Browns.

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 17 243 40 1 14.3

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1

