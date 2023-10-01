At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Bengals should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bengals have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 15.3 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 15th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game). The Titans' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, putting up 15 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 22.3 points allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Bengals vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-2.5) Under (41) Bengals 21, Titans 17

Place your bets on the Bengals-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Cincinnati has put together a 0-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this season, one Cincinnati game has gone over the point total.

Bengals games average 45.8 total points per game this season, 4.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Tennessee has won two games against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Tennessee games have gone over the point total once this season.

The average total for Titans games is 41.7 points, 0.7 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bengals vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 15.3 22.3 21.5 21.5 3 24 Tennessee 15 22.3 27 24 9 21.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.