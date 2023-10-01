The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to play the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals and Titans recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Bengals vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2.5 41 -145 +120

Bengals vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has an average total of 45.8 in their games this year, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Bengals have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points only once this season.

Tennessee's average game total this season has been 41.7, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Titans are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bengals vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 15.3 28 22.3 14 45.8 1 3 Titans 15 29 22.3 14 41.7 1 3

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.5 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24 24 24 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-1-1 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.7 45.5 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 24 21.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

