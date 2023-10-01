Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns right now have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Browns equally compared to the computer rankings, 10th-best in the NFL.
- The Browns have had the 15th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +3500 at the start of the season to +2500.
- With odds of +2500, the Browns have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Browns' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cleveland has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by surrendering only 163.7 yards per game. They rank 10th on offense (366.3 yards per game).
- Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing just 10.7 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (24.3 points per game).
Browns Impact Players
- Deshaun Watson has four TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 63.7% for 678 yards (226.0 per game).
- Watson also has run for 83 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Jerome Ford has scored one touchdown and gained 160 yards (53.3 per game).
- In addition, Ford has five receptions for 58 yards and two TDs.
- Amari Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards (81.0 per game) and one TD in three games.
- Elijah Moore has 15 catches for 128 yards (42.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- On defense, Myles Garrett has helped keep opposing offenses in check with eight tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in three games.
Browns Player Futures
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+1800
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|L 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|W 27-3
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
