Cleveland (2-1) will face off against their AFC North-rival, the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in a matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Browns favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Browns/Ravens game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Browns vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this season, the Browns have led after the first quarter two times and been tied one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up zero points on average in the first quarter.

In all three games this year, the Ravens have led after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up four points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've tied the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging six points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have tied one game this season.

4th Quarter

The Browns have put up more points than their opponent in the fourth quarter in all three games this season.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering zero points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Ravens have lost that quarter in one game and have tied two games.

Browns vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have suited up for three games this season and have held the lead after the first half in every contest, good for a 2-1 record.

The Ravens have been winning two times (2-0 in those games) and have been behind one time (0-1) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

In three contests this season, the Browns have scored more than their opponent in the second half in every single game. They sport a 2-1 record in those games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up two points on average in the second half.

In three games this year, the Ravens have won the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and tied one time (1-0).

