Based on our computer model, the Cleveland Browns will beat the Baltimore Ravens when they square off at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Browns rank 12th in points scored this season (24.3 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 10.7 points allowed per game. With 23.7 points per game on offense, the Ravens rank 14th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth, allowing 18.3 points per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Browns by 1.5) Toss Up (39) Browns 20, Ravens 18

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Browns have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Games featuring Cleveland have hit the over once this season.

The total for this game is 39, two points fewer than the average total in Browns games thus far this season.

Ravens Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Ravens have a 47.6% chance to win.

Baltimore has won two games against the spread this season.

The Ravens have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Baltimore games have gone over the point total once this season.

The average total for Ravens games is 44.3 points, 5.3 more than this game's over/under.

Browns vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 24.3 10.7 25.5 3 22 26 Baltimore 23.7 18.3 22 15.5 27 24

