Entering this week's action, the Cleveland Browns (2-1) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Browns knocked off the Tennessee Titans 27-3 in their last game.

The Ravens are coming off of a loss to the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 22-19.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Questionable Jerome Ford RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice James Hudson OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Face Questionable

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gus Edwards RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Justice Hill RB Foot Questionable Tyler Linderbaum C Ankle Questionable Marcus Williams S Pectoral Questionable Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Out Marlon Humphrey CB Foot Out Kyle Hamilton S Back Questionable David Ojabo OLB Ankle Out Rashod Bateman WR Hamstring Out Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Ankle Out

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have the 10th-ranked offense this year (366.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking best with only 163.7 yards allowed per game.

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing just 10.7 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (24.3 points per game).

The Browns rank 21st in passing yards this season (205.7 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 111.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland has been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (fourth-best with 160.7 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (second-best with 52 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Browns have forced two total turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season and have turned it over seven times (29th in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -5, the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)

Browns (-2.5) Moneyline: Browns (-130), Ravens (+110)

Browns (-130), Ravens (+110) Total: 38.5 points

