The Cleveland Browns (2-1) square off against a fellow AFC North foe when they host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Browns Insights

This year, the Browns rack up six more points per game (24.3) than the Ravens surrender (18.3).

The Browns average 74 more yards per game (366.3) than the Ravens give up per matchup (292.3).

This season, Cleveland racks up 160.7 rushing yards per game, 68.4 more than Baltimore allows per outing (92.3).

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Ravens' takeaways (2).

Browns Home Performance

The Browns' average points scored in home games (25.5) is higher than their overall average (24.3). But their average points conceded at home (3) is lower than overall (10.7).

The Browns rack up 345.5 yards per game at home (20.8 less than their overall average), and concede 118 at home (45.7 less than overall).

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (203.5) and allowed (67.5) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 205.7 and 111.7, respectively.

The Browns' average rushing yards gained (142) and conceded (50.5) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 160.7 and 52, respectively.

The Browns convert 37% of third downs at home (2.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 14.8% at home (4.7% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati W 24-3 CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh L 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee W 27-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.