The Cleveland Browns (2-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a battle of AFC North opponents.

As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Ravens, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Browns vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 1 39 -115 -105

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has an average total of 41.0 in their contests this year, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread two times over three games with a set spread.

The Browns have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they split the two games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have combined with their opponent to score more than 39 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Baltimore's outings this season is 44.3, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Ravens have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-1-0).

The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Baltimore has played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and won that game.

Browns vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 24.3 12 10.7 1 41.0 1 3 Ravens 23.7 14 18.3 8 44.3 2 3

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.0 42.3 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.0 21.5 20.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 43.8 45.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.5 24.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

